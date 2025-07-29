 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19391734 Edited 29 July 2025 – 00:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Hunters,

Thank you to our Discord community for the bug reports! Here are today's fixes:

• Item Cap Fix: Maximum stack size increased to 999 items
• Gathering Crystal T1: Now craftable with only 5x Wood T1 for easier early game progression
• Bonus Preview: Animated slimes are now live! (Part of this afternoon's full update - CET)

The main update drops later today. Thanks for your patience! (CET time zone)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3008961
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3008962
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link