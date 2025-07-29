Hello Hunters,
Thank you to our Discord community for the bug reports! Here are today's fixes:
• Item Cap Fix: Maximum stack size increased to 999 items
• Gathering Crystal T1: Now craftable with only 5x Wood T1 for easier early game progression
• Bonus Preview: Animated slimes are now live! (Part of this afternoon's full update - CET)
The main update drops later today. Thanks for your patience! (CET time zone)
Hotfixes V1.1.1
