29 July 2025 Build 19391726 Edited 29 July 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fleet battles with enemy command ship no longer show that command ship in preview if dead
  • Improved the Veil Piercer Amp upgrade from late game Warp
  • Added a button to Fleet Battles that will try to validate an advisor to see if it is correct
  • Added a button to copy Fleet Battle log to clipboard
  • Fixed an event achievements to trigger properly
  • Fixed sector info in 134
  • Fixed some icons and colors
  • Fixed some typos

