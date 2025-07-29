- Fleet battles with enemy command ship no longer show that command ship in preview if dead
- Improved the Veil Piercer Amp upgrade from late game Warp
- Added a button to Fleet Battles that will try to validate an advisor to see if it is correct
- Added a button to copy Fleet Battle log to clipboard
- Fixed an event achievements to trigger properly
- Fixed sector info in 134
- Fixed some icons and colors
- Fixed some typos
Version 0.63.4.2
