- Fixed a bug where if you had a record for a workshop mission but then removed it from your subscriptions, the game would not allow you to start
- Fixed a bug where selecting the "workshop" header in the evaluator would error out if you had no mission subscriptions
- Fixed a bug where a Read -> Get Target -> Distance would return true and a very high value if there was no target at that angle
0.6.14.1
