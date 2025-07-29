 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19391646 Edited 29 July 2025 – 00:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a bug where if you had a record for a workshop mission but then removed it from your subscriptions, the game would not allow you to start
  • Fixed a bug where selecting the "workshop" header in the evaluator would error out if you had no mission subscriptions
  • Fixed a bug where a Read -> Get Target -> Distance would return true and a very high value if there was no target at that angle

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131151
