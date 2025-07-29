Hello, everyone!
Quick summary of what you’ll find in this update:
Renders: ~600
Animations: ~3
We’ve also made several polish improvements to the user interface (UI), resulting in a more refined experience. These are subtle details, often imperceptible, but based on the feedback you’ve provided.
We’re already working on version 3.04 and will soon share more news.
Thank you for your patience and continued support it’s what motivates us to keep moving forward.
New release: Our Home 3.03.00
Update notes via Steam Community
