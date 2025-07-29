quietly added a Mac version (let us know in the discord if you try it!)

A whole bunch of bugfixes, listed below

added Polish and Ukrainian glyphs to our font to support fan translations

daily artifacts you’ve seen are now listed at the bottom of the codex

you can no longer start the rail cannon fight lodged inside the wall

Rebound Reagent can no longer proc multiple times in a single fight if you save+quit+reload

Dillian on enemy-shufflin' dailies can no longer shuffle his extend action to BEFORE he attacks, which let him shoot you in ways you wouldn't see coming

Combustion Engine doesn't render its actions weird when you have hermes boots

the status Engine Lock is now correctly labeled as “affected by Timestop” while you have Timestop

the Janitorbot and the Rail Cannon now obey RNG seeding properly and have consistent starting positions

you can now peek your draw/discard/exhaust pile during another UI (think Admin Deploy B or EXE cards)

choosing a card from your hand (Admin Deploy B) now shows the cards in the same order they are in your hand

Second Opinions now draws cards in the order they are in your draw pile - if your Jupiter’s Moons is on top of the draw pile, it will be drawn first - might matter if your hand is almost full

fixed Boss Advantage / Draft Pick daily run modifier timing issue

fixed upgrade arrow color if Only B Upgrades daily run modifier is up

the game now attempts to view non-English leaderboard names in their appropriate fonts if possible, and falls back to replacing unknown characters with `?` (they used to just be blank)

long leaderboard names now get an ellipsis

fixed daily run modifiers not being saved if the game is closed via the X button right after starting a run, but before getting to the first fight

fixed card tooltips appearing for a single frame when they're disabled while playing on a controller

some optimizations related to artifacts