29 July 2025 Build 19391219 Edited 29 July 2025 – 00:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Content

  • daily artifacts you’ve seen are now listed at the bottom of the codex

  • added Polish and Ukrainian glyphs to our font to support fan translations

  • A whole bunch of bugfixes, listed below

  • quietly added a Mac version (let us know in the discord if you try it!)

Bugfixes

  • you can no longer start the rail cannon fight lodged inside the wall

  • Rebound Reagent can no longer proc multiple times in a single fight if you save+quit+reload

  • Dillian on enemy-shufflin' dailies can no longer shuffle his extend action to BEFORE he attacks, which let him shoot you in ways you wouldn't see coming

  • Combustion Engine doesn't render its actions weird when you have hermes boots

  • the status Engine Lock is now correctly labeled as “affected by Timestop” while you have Timestop

  • the Janitorbot and the Rail Cannon now obey RNG seeding properly and have consistent starting positions

  • you can now peek your draw/discard/exhaust pile during another UI (think Admin Deploy B or EXE cards)

  • choosing a card from your hand (Admin Deploy B) now shows the cards in the same order they are in your hand

  • Second Opinions now draws cards in the order they are in your draw pile - if your Jupiter’s Moons is on top of the draw pile, it will be drawn first - might matter if your hand is almost full

  • fixed Boss Advantage / Draft Pick daily run modifier timing issue

  • fixed upgrade arrow color if Only B Upgrades daily run modifier is up

  • the game now attempts to view non-English leaderboard names in their appropriate fonts if possible, and falls back to replacing unknown characters with `?` (they used to just be blank)

  • long leaderboard names now get an ellipsis

  • fixed daily run modifiers not being saved if the game is closed via the X button right after starting a run, but before getting to the first fight

  • fixed card tooltips appearing for a single frame when they're disabled while playing on a controller

  • some optimizations related to artifacts

  • some miniscule RNG changes (RNG no longer called if choosing 1 out of 1 items)

