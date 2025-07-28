 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19391102
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Corrected default analogue bindings for acceleration and brake
  • Added a button in settings to reset all settings except the graphics section


I'm looking into the play stat not getting updated when playing a map.

