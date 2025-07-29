Breaking Changes
• Game optimization has been improved.
• The design of the most confusing levels has been improved.
• Cinematic transitions are now smoother.
• A new game menu and a new language have been added.
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Minor sound issues have been fixed.
• Minor aesthetic changes.
New Features
• A game load menu has been added, allowing players to resume the game from previous save points. Information about collectibles obtained at each save point has also been added.
• A collectible counter HUD has been added, which appears above the character's head each time a collectible is found.
• Traditional Chinese has been added.
• Added a message: Are you sure...? when starting a new game.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed the issue where pressing the button on the loading and credits screen did nothing.
• An issue with enemy spawning in the sewer has been fixed.
• A bug with the children in the final boss has been fixed.
• The error where children get stuck when passing through the hole in the barriers has been fixed.
• The error where the screen goes black when reaching the garden has been fixed.
• We fixed a bug with the police dog's behavior when chasing the dormouse girl.
• We fixed collisions in the prison.
Improvements
• Game optimization has been improved, and frame rates are now much more stable.
• The design of the most confusing levels, such as the cat's house and the prison, has been improved.
• The fade between music and sound has been improved.
• Cinematic transitions are now smoother.
• Level loading times have been improved.
• Feedback when finding graffiti has been improved.
Other Changes
• For keyboard use only: the default button for crouching has been changed from Left Control to Left Alt.
• Some extra save points have been added.
Changed files in this update