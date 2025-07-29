Breaking Changes

New Features

• A game load menu has been added, allowing players to resume the game from previous save points. Information about collectibles obtained at each save point has also been added.

• A collectible counter HUD has been added, which appears above the character's head each time a collectible is found.

• Traditional Chinese has been added.

• Added a message: Are you sure...? when starting a new game.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed the issue where pressing the button on the loading and credits screen did nothing.

• An issue with enemy spawning in the sewer has been fixed.

• A bug with the children in the final boss has been fixed.

• The error where children get stuck when passing through the hole in the barriers has been fixed.

• The error where the screen goes black when reaching the garden has been fixed.

• We fixed a bug with the police dog's behavior when chasing the dormouse girl.

• We fixed collisions in the prison.

Improvements

• Game optimization has been improved, and frame rates are now much more stable.

• The design of the most confusing levels, such as the cat's house and the prison, has been improved.

• The fade between music and sound has been improved.

• Cinematic transitions are now smoother.

• Level loading times have been improved.

• Feedback when finding graffiti has been improved.

Other Changes

• For keyboard use only: the default button for crouching has been changed from Left Control to Left Alt.

• Some extra save points have been added.