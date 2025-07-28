This patch is a start of a journey towards better replayability of The book of Aaru with some major new features updates.

New Features

All UI interactions now provide proper sound feedback. Actions like hover, select, or slider movement each have a dedicated sound.

Bonus hidden material spawners have been added to every dungeon to increase material collection potential. Each dungeon now randomly selects 5 to 10 destroyable props and turns them into boosted material droppers with unique lighting and material type. Boosted droppers yield 10 times the usual material amount.

Complete rework of how enemies spawn in combat arenas. Grouping and placement of enemies are now much more random, supporting the core principles of procedural generation used in roguelite dungeon design.

Polish

Polished the animation in the "monster in shadows" menu scene.

Fireball projectiles now trigger a visual effect when disappearing.

Dungeon infographic UI now shows which unique materials can be found in the given dungeon.

Black areas in outer environments have been covered with decoration.

Akhuu (healer enemy) now doesn't suffer from excesive idling between his actions

Some very big environment props removed from list of destroyable objects to prevent unnatural feeling of destruction

Animation of used healing fountain gives more clear feedback of being actually used

Level 1 of Temple of Discovery and Bastion have atmosphere closer to original intention (slightly warmer and darker)

Fixes

Enemies such as Critter Hornet, Mourning Sister, or Rat Servant now correctly react to stun from parry, with no chance of invisible retaliation.

The Critter Hornet’s launch attack collider has been fixed in all cases where it was incorrectly dealing damage.

Some UI buttons have polished glow visual without pixelization

Rotating traps have better priority of sound emmiting

Thank you for playing and sharing your thoughts. Your feedback helps us move the game forward. As always, you’re welcome to comment under this post or reach out to us on Discord.