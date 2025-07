Hex Blast 1.0 is officially out now! We are so excited to share the game with you all! To celebrate, we're having a 10% launch discount for the first 2 weeks.

Here are the key features in the 1.0 version:

4 Playable Robots - each with their own unique cards and relics

200+ cards and relics - infinite synergies to discover

5 ascension levels per character

If you have any questions, bug reports or feedback please share it with us on our Discord!