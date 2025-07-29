Hey Couriers!

Today is the day! I am so pleased to present the full release of delivery pals to you with a 10% launch discount until August 5th! I hope you will all enjoy the game with your friends and delivering food to your customers!

Also, there is a new trailer for the game to celebrate the launch!

By the way, I've also created bug and suggestion forums here in the community hub, so if you will encounter any issues or have a suggestion, feel free to drop them there.

If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving me a review! It really helps me a lot! Thank you so much for all your support and have fun!

-stre1itzia