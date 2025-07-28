- Added 2 new music tracks, and refactored the music system.
- Lots of changes to steering sensitivity with keyboard and controller.
- Adjusted landscape to be shallower, and more forgiving.
- Made the pellets bigger, and increased the range for collecting them so they're less difficult to grab.
More changes, and new music!
