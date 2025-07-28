 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19390771
  • Added 2 new music tracks, and refactored the music system.
  • Lots of changes to steering sensitivity with keyboard and controller.
  • Adjusted landscape to be shallower, and more forgiving.
  • Made the pellets bigger, and increased the range for collecting them so they're less difficult to grab.

