This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch addresses Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements.



BUG FIXES

Clone War Scenario: A certain clone is no longer able to freeze themself without a little help.

Clone War Scenario: Ensured an important topic will always be on the topic list.

Cryogenics now gives accurate report about exactly whom has been frozen.

Access Denied Scenario: Fixed bug where, if you sent a tiny Vishram into the bathroom without ever being there before, it would soft-lock.

GAMEPLAY

Clone War Scenario: Improved Objective hint to include more specific requirements.

Access Denied Scenario: Improved logic to avoid some instances where already seen text could appear again.