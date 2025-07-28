 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19390749 Edited 28 July 2025 – 22:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We appreciate comments and bug reports, and you can leave feedback in our Steam Discussions or on Discord.

This patch addresses Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements.

BUG FIXES

Clone War Scenario: A certain clone is no longer able to freeze themself without a little help.

Clone War Scenario: Ensured an important topic will always be on the topic list.

Cryogenics now gives accurate report about exactly whom has been frozen.

Access Denied Scenario: Fixed bug where, if you sent a tiny Vishram into the bathroom without ever being there before, it would soft-lock.

GAMEPLAY

Clone War Scenario: Improved Objective hint to include more specific requirements.

Access Denied Scenario: Improved logic to avoid some instances where already seen text could appear again.

Changed depots in master-test branch

View more data in app history for build 19390749
Windows Depot 2146391
