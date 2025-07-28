We appreciate comments and bug reports, and you can leave feedback in our Steam Discussions or on Discord.
This patch addresses Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements.
BUG FIXES
Clone War Scenario: A certain clone is no longer able to freeze themself without a little help.
Clone War Scenario: Ensured an important topic will always be on the topic list.
Cryogenics now gives accurate report about exactly whom has been frozen.
Access Denied Scenario: Fixed bug where, if you sent a tiny Vishram into the bathroom without ever being there before, it would soft-lock.
GAMEPLAY
Clone War Scenario: Improved Objective hint to include more specific requirements.
Access Denied Scenario: Improved logic to avoid some instances where already seen text could appear again.
Changed depots in master-test branch