Hello to all of the Aero GPX pilots and hopefuls here on Steam! It's almost been a year since the Early Access release of Aero GPX, and it's about time that I use the announcement feature to let you all know about changes that have been made to the game, Aero GPX's participation in Steam's Racing Game's fest, and future updates to the game. Let's hit the accelerator and get right into it!

Steam's Racing Games festival is currently happening! It's running from right now until August 4th 10AM PT! Aero GPX is participating and is currently at a 15% off discount! Definitely peruse some of the other racing options here on Steam; there's a lot of good stuff out there. There's a bit of other exciting news having to do with that though, which I'll talk about next!

I've been sneaking tracks and machines into the game since the Early Access release! It's been a bit slow going since I've been really making sure that I'm putting together a fun experience, but now more than ever I'm focusing on getting new content into player's hands as a first priority. As of yesterday there were 20 tracks in the game with 20 machines available to choose from! That number will be creeping up soon, because I'm trying to release a new track every weekday this week in honor of Steam's Racing Games festival and as a thanks for so much excellent support from you all over the course of the last year. Everybody's feedback and support of the game has been heartwarming, to say the least. Updated into the game TODAY was a new track; "Thuurmos: Ardent Narrows!" Go give it a shot if you have the time!

Coming soon after this week's new tracks will be updates to the Career Mode, the addition of Local Splitscreen Multiplayer, Time Trial Ghosts, more machines/pilots, and an in-game unlockables/items Shop to give you all some ways to progress and collect various things while you play the game. These have been features that I've been working on but not talking much about yet, but they'll be ready sooner than you might think!

Thanks again for all of the excellent support and feedback that you've given the game so far. Sorry for the radio silence; I need to be better about communicating with you all here on Steam when changes are made and updates happen. I'll do better in the future! Before I'm done today, how about a teaser of the next five pilots that you'll get to see in the game?

As always; I'll see you on the starting grid!

-Aaron