Patch to v1.19

Engine Upgrade:

The entire project has been migrated from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. This transition lays the foundation for future development and brings updated graphics and performance standards.

Performance Improvements:

Overall performance has been optimized, including more stable frame rates, faster loading times, and smoother gameplay – especially on mid-range systems.

New Sound Effects:

A range of new sound effects has been implemented to enhance the overall audio experience. Existing sounds have been adjusted for better balance and clarity.

Level Design Improvements:

Several levels have been reworked visually and structurally. The changes aim to improve game flow and enrich the overall atmosphere.

Savegames:

A new save system has been implemented. Multiple save slots can now be used.

Lighting & Atmosphere:

Lighting conditions have been refined in various scenes to enhance visibility and strengthen the mood.

Bug Fixes:

A number of minor and major bugs have been resolved, affecting gameplay, UI behavior, and collisions.