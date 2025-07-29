Patch to v1.19
Engine Upgrade:
The entire project has been migrated from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. This transition lays the foundation for future development and brings updated graphics and performance standards.
Performance Improvements:
Overall performance has been optimized, including more stable frame rates, faster loading times, and smoother gameplay – especially on mid-range systems.
New Sound Effects:
A range of new sound effects has been implemented to enhance the overall audio experience. Existing sounds have been adjusted for better balance and clarity.
Level Design Improvements:
Several levels have been reworked visually and structurally. The changes aim to improve game flow and enrich the overall atmosphere.
Savegames:
A new save system has been implemented. Multiple save slots can now be used.
Lighting & Atmosphere:
Lighting conditions have been refined in various scenes to enhance visibility and strengthen the mood.
Bug Fixes:
A number of minor and major bugs have been resolved, affecting gameplay, UI behavior, and collisions.
