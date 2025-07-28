Hello Gruelers!



We have been slowly starting up again after taking a little break of GRUEL. This patch includes a few fixes, a new weapon, and my own pain and suffering!



Added a new weapon: the Junker

The Eel now feels more slippery, like it should be.

Tried to fix a weird crash multiple people had.

Made the Waste seal not able to drop melee weapons.

Set up some internal files for a future update. Nothing to see here... yet.



Thanks as always for playing GRUEL. More smaller updates are coming soon. Stay GRUELING.