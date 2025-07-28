 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19390531 Edited 28 July 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Gruelers!


We have been slowly starting up again after taking a little break of GRUEL. This patch includes a few fixes, a new weapon, and my own pain and suffering!

  • Added a new weapon: the Junker

  • The Eel now feels more slippery, like it should be.

  • Tried to fix a weird crash multiple people had.

  • Made the Waste seal not able to drop melee weapons.

  • Set up some internal files for a future update. Nothing to see here... yet.


Thanks as always for playing GRUEL. More smaller updates are coming soon. Stay GRUELING.

Changed files in this update

