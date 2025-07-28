 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19390409 Edited 28 July 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! After a lot of love (and coffee), our little puzzle game is finally live on Steam.

We'd be super happy if you leave a review. It really helps and means a lot ❤️

Changed files in this update

Depot 2989831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link