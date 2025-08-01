 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19390408 Edited 1 August 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Season 45: Community Love II ❤️❤️

The Community inspired tanks were so much fun and well-received that we're doing it again!
There are so many great fan art designs submitted to the Discord, that we HAD to get more of them into the game!

We've also been streaming on Twitch recently, and taking YOUR FEEDBACK to improve the game! Join us to take a peek under the hood to see how RBR gets made, and even help us test new features!

Enjoy the Summer and we'll see you on the island!!

– The Winterpixel Team

