28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for the feedback!

-> All bugs in the Vulcano Area (last Area) should be fixed now
-> Speed Indicator implemented to measure your speed ingame
-> A few balancing issues and graphical issues solved

Thanks and have fund playing!

Best regards,
Mateo

