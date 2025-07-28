Thanks for the feedback!
-> All bugs in the Vulcano Area (last Area) should be fixed now
-> Speed Indicator implemented to measure your speed ingame
-> A few balancing issues and graphical issues solved
Thanks and have fund playing!
Best regards,
Mateo
