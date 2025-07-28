 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Various additions and changes to version 1.014

  • No Partner option in Round 2 has been disabled to keep the game from causing errors.
  • New dialogue after purchasing the wallet to instruct you on how items work.
  • Wallet price dropped to 400.
  • Discount event happens more frequently.
  • Sakuya cheating penalty reduced to 10 points.
  • Some characters have been buffed upon reaching the final boss.
  • Fixed the issue where the Partner Orders would not save.
  • Fixed issue where depleting Sakuya's health during her Desperation doesn’t cancel the time slowdown.
  • Sakuya slow down consumes twice the desperation.

Changed files in this update

