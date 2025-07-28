- No Partner option in Round 2 has been disabled to keep the game from causing errors.
- New dialogue after purchasing the wallet to instruct you on how items work.
- Wallet price dropped to 400.
- Discount event happens more frequently.
- Sakuya cheating penalty reduced to 10 points.
- Some characters have been buffed upon reaching the final boss.
- Fixed the issue where the Partner Orders would not save.
- Fixed issue where depleting Sakuya's health during her Desperation doesn’t cancel the time slowdown.
- Sakuya slow down consumes twice the desperation.
Version 1.014
Update notes via Steam Community
Various additions and changes to version 1.014
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3428331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update