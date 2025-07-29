 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19390194
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Build 0394-CL6161-Major Update Preview

Main Branch,

Changes since the last main branch update.

This build sets the stage for our upcoming Free Weekend (Aug 22–24). Packed with major systems overhauls, new weapons, and major balance changes.

New Weapons & Attachments

  • New SMGs: MPX and MP7

  • New launcher: M72 LAW (warning: backblast is deadly)

  • Added suppressors and lasers across most weapon types

  • New rifle variant: Mk17 Long Barrel

  • Includes new muzzle FX, audio FX, and animations

Reinforcements & Infiltration Overhaul

  • Players can now rejoin the match mid-game via helicopter-based reinforcement waves

  • Server-configurable respawn timer (default: every 3 minutes)

  • Added Little Bird helicopters for both infils and exfils

Projectile & Ballistics Rework

  • Complete reliability pass on projectiles for both players and AI

  • Added proper bullet zeroing (magnified optics supported)

  • Reworked penetration and ballistic behavior for consistency

Animation Improvements

  • Reduced slope movement penalty from 70% → 30%

  • New weapon bob when jumping/landing

  • GPS hand position fixes

  • Subtle camera tilt added while sprinting

Game Mode Changes

  • Defending AI squads added at exfil crash locations

  • AI will respond to landing zones 45 seconds after team ingress

  • All game modes now utilize helicopter-based infil/exfil points

  • Team wipe locks reinforcements, and exfil call also locks further respawns

  • Removed problematic navmesh-based wreck spawning logic

World Updates & Map Assets

  • Added explosive barrels and ammo crates to world

  • Most maps updated with new cover and objects

  • New North Woods structures: expanded with enterable houses

AI Behavior Upgrades

  • AI now wear body armor

  • Added new Level 11 difficulty tier

  • Reworked patrol routes across all maps

  • Added sentry point behavior

  • Alerted AI now search faster and in tighter zones

  • Increased AI alert response radius

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 860021
