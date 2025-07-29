Main Build 0394-CL6161-Major Update Preview
Main Branch,
Changes since the last main branch update.
This build sets the stage for our upcoming Free Weekend (Aug 22–24). Packed with major systems overhauls, new weapons, and major balance changes.
New Weapons & Attachments
New SMGs: MPX and MP7
New launcher: M72 LAW (warning: backblast is deadly)
Added suppressors and lasers across most weapon types
New rifle variant: Mk17 Long Barrel
Includes new muzzle FX, audio FX, and animations
Reinforcements & Infiltration Overhaul
Players can now rejoin the match mid-game via helicopter-based reinforcement waves
Server-configurable respawn timer (default: every 3 minutes)
Added Little Bird helicopters for both infils and exfils
Projectile & Ballistics Rework
Complete reliability pass on projectiles for both players and AI
Added proper bullet zeroing (magnified optics supported)
Reworked penetration and ballistic behavior for consistency
Animation Improvements
Reduced slope movement penalty from 70% → 30%
New weapon bob when jumping/landing
GPS hand position fixes
Subtle camera tilt added while sprinting
Game Mode Changes
Defending AI squads added at exfil crash locations
AI will respond to landing zones 45 seconds after team ingress
All game modes now utilize helicopter-based infil/exfil points
Team wipe locks reinforcements, and exfil call also locks further respawns
Removed problematic navmesh-based wreck spawning logic
World Updates & Map Assets
Added explosive barrels and ammo crates to world
Most maps updated with new cover and objects
New North Woods structures: expanded with enterable houses
AI Behavior Upgrades
AI now wear body armor
Added new Level 11 difficulty tier
Reworked patrol routes across all maps
Added sentry point behavior
Alerted AI now search faster and in tighter zones
Increased AI alert response radius
