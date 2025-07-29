Main Build 0394-CL6161-Major Update Preview

Main Branch,

Changes since the last main branch update.



This build sets the stage for our upcoming Free Weekend (Aug 22–24). Packed with major systems overhauls, new weapons, and major balance changes.



New Weapons & Attachments

New SMGs : MPX and MP7



New launcher : M72 LAW (warning: backblast is deadly)



Added suppressors and lasers across most weapon types



New rifle variant : Mk17 Long Barrel

Includes new muzzle FX, audio FX, and animations

Reinforcements & Infiltration Overhaul

Players can now rejoin the match mid-game via helicopter-based reinforcement waves

Server-configurable respawn timer (default: every 3 minutes)

Added Little Bird helicopters for both infils and exfils

Projectile & Ballistics Rework

Complete reliability pass on projectiles for both players and AI

Added proper bullet zeroing (magnified optics supported)

Reworked penetration and ballistic behavior for consistency

Animation Improvements

Reduced slope movement penalty from 70% → 30%

New weapon bob when jumping/landing

GPS hand position fixes

Subtle camera tilt added while sprinting

Game Mode Changes

Defending AI squads added at exfil crash locations

AI will respond to landing zones 45 seconds after team ingress

All game modes now utilize helicopter-based infil/exfil points

Team wipe locks reinforcements , and exfil call also locks further respawns

Removed problematic navmesh-based wreck spawning logic

World Updates & Map Assets

Added explosive barrels and ammo crates to world

Most maps updated with new cover and objects

New North Woods structures: expanded with enterable houses

AI Behavior Upgrades