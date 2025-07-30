This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Galactic Survivalists!

Today we are launching the next round in Experimental Version 1.13.

Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and sent us their feedback. You can find the changes made in the changelog below.

Since 1.13 not only offers a completely new galaxy, but also concludes the main story missions, we would be delighted if you would try out the new main story start mission campaign "Operation Phoenix: Lost & Found“ and the final campaign ”Terminal Nexus“ (as well as the intermediate campaign ”Operation Phoenix: New Terra" if you haven't played it yet) and send us your opinions and feedback, especially how you like the story and whether everything is understandable and consistent. You can read how to activate the campaigns in the game in the PDA (F1) in the Solo Mission tab!

We look forward to receiving your feedback, including on the revised local campaigns on the starter planets and all the other fixes and changes, over here:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/experimental-features-discussion.35/

Changelog: v1.13 B4790 2025-07-30

Changes:

Updated Loca of PDA and Dialogues for all supported languages. Please report broken dialogues & messages to loca@empyriongame.com with a screenshot and description in which situation the dialogue / message appeared.

WarpDrive T2 is now an upgrade to T1 (T2 cannot be crafted on its own)

Added info of upgrade/downgrade blocks and devices to hover info card where it was missing.

Added new icons for new devices and blocks

Various updates and fixes on the main and locale missions

Stock scenarios:

Default Multiplayer:

Added ‘Contact Point Alpha (Hard Start)’ as starting planet in Default Multiplayer

Added the new galaxy from Single Player to our Default Multiplayer Scenario.

Note: To have the new starting planet and the new galaxy setup a fresh save game is required!

Invader vs Defender:

Added the new Star Visual from Single Player to our Invader vs Defender Scenario

Note: To have the new visuals a fresh save game is required!

Fixes: