 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19390152 Edited 29 July 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Fixed Aio & Adelaide forgetting they need to talk during the finale, as well as SFX not being correctly played

+ Fixed Aio's intercom so she now correctly calls the Rookie to her and Kyva's punishment session

+ Fixed Adelaide not having the heart to tell the Rookie that he failed spectacularly

+ Kyva recovers properly from the news that Rookie has in fact been a doctor this whole time

Changed files in this update

Depot 2738671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link