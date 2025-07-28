+ Fixed Aio & Adelaide forgetting they need to talk during the finale, as well as SFX not being correctly played
+ Fixed Aio's intercom so she now correctly calls the Rookie to her and Kyva's punishment session
+ Fixed Adelaide not having the heart to tell the Rookie that he failed spectacularly
+ Kyva recovers properly from the news that Rookie has in fact been a doctor this whole time
Hotfix - Build 1.2.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update