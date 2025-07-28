Renamed Ultra Combos to Ultra Library, and added all Ultra upgrades to it (32 combos, 20 power, 40 weapon, and 8 others)



Added Ultra Library to the pause menu



Made Ultra Library track both discovering and using an Ultra (instead of just discovering it)



Changed Guardian 1st body weapon from (Pulse) to Cyclone, and changed 3rd body weapon (Cyclone) to Orbital



Changed Blaze 2nd body weapon (Orbital) to Pulse



Doubled power of Revenge Mode upgrade (and reduced max count from 5 to 4)



Added two new Ultra upgrades: Ultra Blasts and Ultra Survivor



Added saving/restoring of scrolling position on modifiers/vehicles/ultras separately (resets on game restart)



Changed how shield around player syncs to music (subtler and more in sync)



Reduced Pulse inner ring brightness



Added a cheat code for adding sparks



Added a backup save file that the game uses if loading the main save file fails



Fixed "In a Hurry" modifier to always work, and to update and display correctly



Fixed first-run (after a restart) vehicle speed being too slow by a bit



Fixed a bug with startup and save file being blank



The first update to the game focuses on the number 1 issue: Ultra Combos not being visible in the pause menu. I also added all the Ultra upgrades to that and renamed it Ultra Library, and it also tracks whether you've actually used it (instead of only if you discovered it). Unfortunately that means you'll see things marked as "undiscovered/unused" when you have discovered/used them already, because that data didn't exist previously. 2 new Ultra upgrades were added so the total is now 100 exactly.I decided against adding the Epic (shiny blue) upgrades to the library for now, since there's already so much to show. I'll try to indicate those in a more subtle way next time (like a small icon on the upgrade you need to max out to see the improved Epic version).There were a number of other minor changes/fixes in the update. One thing I didn't get to yet, but I expect to for next time: Letting you use more powers for the current ships. Not yet sure how it'll work, but I'll figure out something.[I'm also thinking about how to add more replayability in terms of new worlds/music. That's a longer-term thing (2-3 months).]If something seems especially easy/busted, please let me know. I haven't seen much feedback about balance (aside from it being slightly off and some non-specific things being too OP).Not sure when the next update will be, but it shouldn't be more than a week or two, depending on what else comes up.Enjoy! -Luke