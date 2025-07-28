Still trying to figure out why some machines crash on fullscreen. Did some more work to try and fix that. Also tried to fix audio errors for older boxes.
There's been a very helpful supply of gameplay bugs being submitted and I'll be getting to those soon as well.
1.4g Quick Update
Update notes via Steam Community
