28 July 2025 Build 19390127 Edited 28 July 2025 – 21:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Still trying to figure out why some machines crash on fullscreen. Did some more work to try and fix that. Also tried to fix audio errors for older boxes.

There's been a very helpful supply of gameplay bugs being submitted and I'll be getting to those soon as well.

