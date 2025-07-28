Early Access Patch #20 (v0.3.0) features a new chapter, Chapter 3b! Dive back into the main quest to experience new equipment and abilities, deadlier enemies with new enemy traits, and unravel more of Splintered's story!
Chapter3b Main Features:
New equipment and abilities based on 3 new class archetypes:
The Cleric, Arcanist, and Bandit
Each class features at least one "Spell Transformation", that transforms their spell into a new spell ability.
Additionally, various existing spells and attacks have new enhancements!
7 new enemy traits
Several more enemies carry new innate traits in Chapter 3b.
Many more traits are now inherited by enemies and spread throughout the randomizer.
Bosses in Chapter 3b are also very likely to randomly inherit 1 additional trait!
The progression of Splintered's plot, that sets that stage for Chapter 4! (coming soon!).
Note: Clairvoyance and Instinct mode are both available to use in Chapter 3b! I'll be further tuning Instinct Mode to the specific play patterns of the new features of Chapter 3b, but it should be sufficiently responsive to the new abilities to allow players to complete 3b with this mode on, should they choose!
