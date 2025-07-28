More Feedback

Since the full release the feedback has been non-stop. I am trying to keep up with all your great ideas, but I can't do everything all at once, so please bear with me.

Spiderwebs and Torches

Torches can now be used on the surface, in addition to dungeons. This provides a little extra light, but the main reason is to allow players to burn through spiderwebs. Now, instead of getting stuck and taking damage, if you have an active torch, you can burn away webs by using up a little bit extra torch charge. This new feature will use up more torches, even if you don't walk in to webs, but I think they are pretty easy to come by, so I don't see any really drawback here. It also seems more consistent overall.



Torch Animation

In addition to using the torch in the overworld, I added a simple, animated torch icon for fun. The tent also has a little animated fire. I may start adding some other animated features in the game, but don't expect anything too dramatic. It's going to remain mostly the same.

The Compass

The Compass has been made more important in the game. You will now need a compass if you want to see your character's latitude and longitude, and this means you will need it in order to use treasure maps and charts. Also, some creatures will give hints about the compass, so new players will be more aware of its existence.

Mouse Issues (ongoing)

Some players have complained of "floatyness" with the mouse. I agree it was a little off, but what I heard is that with a high DPI gaming mouse, the problem is really more serious. So this is my first attempt to fix it. I think it's a bit more responsive, but let me know what you think.

Default Settings

The "Restore Default Settings" checkmark was not working as advertised. Now it should actually restore all your settings to the default values.

Tent Troubles

One player complained (very fairly) that the Tent was a bit of a scam, and i agree. I have not actually changed the way tents work, but the game will warn you and let you know that you are limited to one tent at a time. I am still thinking about tweaking the way tents work, perhaps giving them a limited number of uses, like maybe around 10, so the are still really helpful, but you would have to buy more as the game progresses.



I know some people will hate this idea, but I also don't like the idea of a player sitting on a pile of gold without anything to spend it on. Maybe a balance can be struck this way. Let me know what you think.

Trade Issues

When you enter trade with a creature, previously it would exit the encounter, so if you wanted to do something else, like align or inquire, you would have to start a new encounter with that same creature. This was all fine and good, until I added the wits mechanic. So I have adjusted it in that leaving the trade window will no longer leave the encounter, and you will not have to lose those extra wits in the process.

Bug Fixes

Dead cats no longer restore wits

Some important variable were failing to reset on starting a new game

Some encounter calculations were showing the wrong symbol ">" or "<"







