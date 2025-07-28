-Reworked usage of chairs and doors
-Fixed door collision
-Fixed Rat stuck in doors
-Added Anti-Aliasing method option
-Added possibility of usage Lumen global illumination and reflection methods
-Improved rope usage
Update 2
