28 July 2025 Build 19390022 Edited 28 July 2025 – 21:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Reworked usage of chairs and doors
-Fixed door collision
-Fixed Rat stuck in doors
-Added Anti-Aliasing method option
-Added possibility of usage Lumen global illumination and reflection methods
-Improved rope usage

