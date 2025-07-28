 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19389990 Edited 28 July 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small but significant update has been published!

  • Fixed crashing on some systems

  • Made all assets sans code open and easy to modify

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1619821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link