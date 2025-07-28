- added UI sound effects and a corresponding slider in the audio settings
- added a dynamic filters for the music to make it less static (maybe it's a little too much now, this will be further improved in future updates)
Steinstern - Update 1.3.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1538031
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1538032
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update