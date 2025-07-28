 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19389916 Edited 28 July 2025 – 22:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • added UI sound effects and a corresponding slider in the audio settings
  • added a dynamic filters for the music to make it less static (maybe it's a little too much now, this will be further improved in future updates)

