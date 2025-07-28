 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19389767 Edited 28 July 2025 – 22:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small bug fixes and tweaks to keep the game fresh !

  • Added Lobby Search Filtering (Teams, FFA, 1v1, All)

  • One new map with experimental new weapons (Dragonfly_Shrine_Alt_Alt)

  • Fixed Game Resolution Issues

  • Buffed Shotgun (Lowered spread)

  • Added music player save states

  • Reworked Shotgun and Glock shooting sound effect

  • Fixed "Save Played Maps as Playlist" Button in Victory Map

  • QOL text improvements in somes places

  • Moved Up Speedometer a bit so it doesn't overlap with the HUD

  • Other bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2386721
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2386722
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2386723
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link