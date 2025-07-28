Small bug fixes and tweaks to keep the game fresh !
Added Lobby Search Filtering (Teams, FFA, 1v1, All)
One new map with experimental new weapons (Dragonfly_Shrine_Alt_Alt)
Fixed Game Resolution Issues
Buffed Shotgun (Lowered spread)
Added music player save states
Reworked Shotgun and Glock shooting sound effect
Fixed "Save Played Maps as Playlist" Button in Victory Map
QOL text improvements in somes places
Moved Up Speedometer a bit so it doesn't overlap with the HUD
Other bug fixes
Changed files in this update