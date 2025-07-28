Bonus Puzzle #2: Synthesizer
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the SYNTHESIZER!
"The battery-powered Matsuzawa Grendel let keyboard players jam with the music anywhere, anytime. It was praised for its eight realistic built-in voices and four-note polyphony, but some criticized the small number of keys."
This update also includes a small improvement to the output comparison tool where remnants will now be highlighted when the output product has otherwise been completed.
