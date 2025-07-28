 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19389759 Edited 28 July 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the SYNTHESIZER!

"The battery-powered Matsuzawa Grendel let keyboard players jam with the music anywhere, anytime. It was praised for its eight realistic built-in voices and four-note polyphony, but some criticized the small number of keys."

This update also includes a small improvement to the output comparison tool where remnants will now be highlighted when the output product has otherwise been completed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2275491
macOS Depot 2275492
Linux Depot 2275493
