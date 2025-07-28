Update 2

Added Explorer Upgrades to the Advancements menu!

Added Gatherer Upgrades to the Advancements menu!

Added a Decoration tab to the Crafting menu.

Added 7 new decorations.

Added a warning message in Advancements for actions that workers currently cannot perform.

Tweaked the Recruitment System to now bring in 2 random Recruits.

Improved AI behavior for Gatherers.

Readjusted prices for hiring Recruits. You can now hire twice at the same price early on, helping automate your farm faster.

Fixed a display issue with currency order in tooltips.

Fixed the error message when attempting to plant crops in an invalid location.