Update 2
Added Explorer Upgrades to the Advancements menu!
Added Gatherer Upgrades to the Advancements menu!
Added a Decoration tab to the Crafting menu.
Added 7 new decorations.
Added a warning message in Advancements for actions that workers currently cannot perform.
Tweaked the Recruitment System to now bring in 2 random Recruits.
Improved AI behavior for Gatherers.
Readjusted prices for hiring Recruits. You can now hire twice at the same price early on, helping automate your farm faster.
Fixed a display issue with currency order in tooltips.
Fixed the error message when attempting to plant crops in an invalid location.
Market Advancement now unlocks upon gathering a resource, not just when unlocking Bridge Advancement.
More updates will follow!
Changed files in this update