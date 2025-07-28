 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 2

  • Added Explorer Upgrades to the Advancements menu!

  • Added Gatherer Upgrades to the Advancements menu!

  • Added a Decoration tab to the Crafting menu.

  • Added 7 new decorations.

  • Added a warning message in Advancements for actions that workers currently cannot perform.

  • Tweaked the Recruitment System to now bring in 2 random Recruits.

  • Improved AI behavior for Gatherers.

  • Readjusted prices for hiring Recruits. You can now hire twice at the same price early on, helping automate your farm faster.

  • Fixed a display issue with currency order in tooltips.

  • Fixed the error message when attempting to plant crops in an invalid location.

  • Market Advancement now unlocks upon gathering a resource, not just when unlocking Bridge Advancement.

More updates will follow!

