28 July 2025
1.39.2 (July 28)
  • Fixed a bug which was occasionally causing players to be unable to damage each other.
  • The Unsecure match icon is now white, in order to better differentiate it from password protected matches.
  • You can now create Unsecure private matches on Windows. This is to allow friends to more easily play together when they are on a mix of supported and unsupported platforms.


1.39.1 (July 27)
  • Made tweaks to the Anti-Cheat.


1.39.0 (July 27)
  • Added Anti-Cheat.
  • Changed the way ground detection works for the player to make parkour more reliable. Jumps that would previously require you to rotate yourself 45 degrees to perform can now be performed looking straight-on.


