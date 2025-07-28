Added more quests
Added new NPC bard
Added display of active quests to the mainframe
Fixed a bug with the spawning of the player
Extended the castle further
Enabled a new loot gear type, boots
Updated the Lobby
Several miscellaneous improvements.
Early Access Patch 3.3.4.8
Update notes via Steam Community
