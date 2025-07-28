 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19389660 Edited 28 July 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added more quests

  • Added new NPC bard

  • Added display of active quests to the mainframe

  • Fixed a bug with the spawning of the player

  • Extended the castle further

  • Enabled a new loot gear type, boots

  • Updated the Lobby

  • Several miscellaneous improvements.

Changed files in this update

EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link