28 July 2025 Build 19389659
Update notes via Steam Community

⚖️ Balance

  • Number of workers in transport is now the building level which is pulling the resources

  • Number of workers for transport when building wonders is the transport capacity


✅ Quality of Life Improvements

  • Moved constructing and upgrade icons to the same place as the active icon

  • Added Knowledge points total and next unlock cost to tech tree

  • Added tooltip to workers showing workers in transport and production

  • Added option to set the default max stockpile

  • Can now scroll the tech tree with the mouse wheel

  • Added a shortcut to shutdown/startup a building (s)

  • Added Adjacency Tooltip for build menu


🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where a building was producing negative resources

  • Fixed an issue where the Townhall could be copied using the right click copy

  • Fixed an issue where Wonders could be copied using the right click copy

  • Fixed an issue where shortcuts didn't always work

  • Fixed an issue where wonders could be built multiple times from the build menu

