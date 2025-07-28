⚖️ Balance

Number of workers for transport when building wonders is the transport capacity

Number of workers in transport is now the building level which is pulling the resources

✅ Quality of Life Improvements

Moved constructing and upgrade icons to the same place as the active icon

Added Knowledge points total and next unlock cost to tech tree

Added tooltip to workers showing workers in transport and production

Added option to set the default max stockpile

Can now scroll the tech tree with the mouse wheel

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a building was producing negative resources

Fixed an issue where the Townhall could be copied using the right click copy

Fixed an issue where Wonders could be copied using the right click copy

Fixed an issue where shortcuts didn't always work