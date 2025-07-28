⚖️ Balance
Number of workers in transport is now the building level which is pulling the resources
Number of workers for transport when building wonders is the transport capacity
✅ Quality of Life Improvements
Moved constructing and upgrade icons to the same place as the active icon
Added Knowledge points total and next unlock cost to tech tree
Added tooltip to workers showing workers in transport and production
Added option to set the default max stockpile
Can now scroll the tech tree with the mouse wheel
Added a shortcut to shutdown/startup a building (s)
Added Adjacency Tooltip for build menu
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where a building was producing negative resources
Fixed an issue where the Townhall could be copied using the right click copy
Fixed an issue where Wonders could be copied using the right click copy
Fixed an issue where shortcuts didn't always work
Fixed an issue where wonders could be built multiple times from the build menu
Changed files in this update