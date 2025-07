Purchasing a Toolbox with no space in the Shuttle was failing to complete the purchase and place the Toolbox in the Freighter.



The manufacturing recipes were incorrectly showing recipes for the Crusher on all machines.



The latest Better Bots update had two small issues corrected in this hotfixThese are now corrected! Apologies for any inconvenience and thank you for the swift reports.Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!-hube