 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19389527 Edited 28 July 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* bugfix: laser now moves faster
* bugfix: aim reticle is now hidden after player dies
* bugfix: issue with worldmap shiny particles overlapping
* bugfix: interactable text is no longer visible when game is in ui mode
* bugfix: general jitter fix
* bugfix: physics legs not attaching to props when walking
* change: items retained from past run are now easier to pickup, and dont get shot into space
* change: levelup interface is now darker
* change: playerhud is hidden when player dies

Changed files in this update

Depot 3190601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link