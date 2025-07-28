Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5626 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
* bugfix: laser now moves faster
* bugfix: aim reticle is now hidden after player dies
* bugfix: issue with worldmap shiny particles overlapping
* bugfix: interactable text is no longer visible when game is in ui mode
* bugfix: general jitter fix
* bugfix: physics legs not attaching to props when walking
* change: items retained from past run are now easier to pickup, and dont get shot into space
* change: levelup interface is now darker
* change: playerhud is hidden when player dies
