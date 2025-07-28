

* bugfix: laser now moves faster

* bugfix: aim reticle is now hidden after player dies

* bugfix: issue with worldmap shiny particles overlapping

* bugfix: interactable text is no longer visible when game is in ui mode

* bugfix: general jitter fix

* bugfix: physics legs not attaching to props when walking

* change: items retained from past run are now easier to pickup, and dont get shot into space

* change: levelup interface is now darker

* change: playerhud is hidden when player dies