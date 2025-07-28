 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19389430 Edited 28 July 2025 – 20:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Passed the Fish Deflation act: Some fish were worth waaaay to much...

Fixed bug where "loading world" screen would appear everytime you entered the boat
Fixed bug where serphant creature would not despawn come day time.

