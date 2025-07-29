When harvesting crops, you can now automatically pick them up. A crop icon will flash during harvesting so you no longer need to press the E key again to collect them, making harvesting more convenient.

Added the feature of auto-picking up leaves and wood dropped when cutting grass, making it easier for players to collect dropped items.

For the above two features, if your inventory is full, the dropped items will remain on the ground, and players can choose whether to pick them up.

Flares have been added in the subway station in the main city. You can use flares to burn zombies or for illumination.

Many random events involving tentacle zombies have been added to the southeast corner of the eastern district. Passersby may transform into tentacle zombies at any time.

Fixed the issue where autosaves would not display when the number of autosave files exceeded 20. This was due to an incorrect setting, which has now been corrected.

Added a black screen death prompt related to using the construction box, to prevent affecting the gameplay experience due to lack of information.

Resolved the issue where teammates would also automatically pick up crops for the protagonist when hitting crops. Constraints have now been added.

Modified the display logic for the flashing icon when auto-picking items. Unified the code for loading, optimizing memory usage.

Adjusted the probability of triggering the chicken trap to prevent the trigger time from being too fixed, making the triggering method more random and natural.

Fixed an issue in Director Mode where right-clicking to clear crops or grass would leave behind seeds, leaves, and wood drops.