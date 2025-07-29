 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19389386 Edited 29 July 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

When harvesting crops, you can now automatically pick them up. A crop icon will flash during harvesting so you no longer need to press the E key again to collect them, making harvesting more convenient.

  • Added the feature of auto-picking up leaves and wood dropped when cutting grass, making it easier for players to collect dropped items.

  • For the above two features, if your inventory is full, the dropped items will remain on the ground, and players can choose whether to pick them up.

  • Flares have been added in the subway station in the main city. You can use flares to burn zombies or for illumination.

  • Many random events involving tentacle zombies have been added to the southeast corner of the eastern district. Passersby may transform into tentacle zombies at any time.

  • Fixed the issue where autosaves would not display when the number of autosave files exceeded 20. This was due to an incorrect setting, which has now been corrected.

  • Added a black screen death prompt related to using the construction box, to prevent affecting the gameplay experience due to lack of information.

  • Resolved the issue where teammates would also automatically pick up crops for the protagonist when hitting crops. Constraints have now been added.

  • Modified the display logic for the flashing icon when auto-picking items. Unified the code for loading, optimizing memory usage.

  • Adjusted the probability of triggering the chicken trap to prevent the trigger time from being too fixed, making the triggering method more random and natural.

  • Fixed an issue in Director Mode where right-clicking to clear crops or grass would leave behind seeds, leaves, and wood drops.

  • The camera issue with the third mission’s street scene animation has been fixed. The camera movement has been adjusted to prevent it from going off-screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2093921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link