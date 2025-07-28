Today, we have a small update with fixes and improvements:
- Another location in the café where you could get stuck by bringing the wrong order has been fixed.
- Animations have been added for one of the guests to more accurately show that the order was correct and everything was fine.
- Added missing collisions for some objects in the cafe and trailer park.
- Improved Russian translation.
What's in the works:
- Achievements will be added soon.
- High-quality Chinese translation (we are still waiting for it from our friends, as soon as it is implemented in the game, I will write a separate post).
------------------------------------
And some exciting news - we've surpassed 1,000 sales!
Thank you all so much for your words of support and feedback about the game!
I am very grateful to all of you! Have a great week and see you soon!
- Denis
