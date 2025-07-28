Dojo Minigame Difficulty We've gotten a new negative review stating that the third difficulty of the dojo mini game is still too unapproachable and difficult.



I just did another rebalancing of it, reducing difficulty and spacing out the timing of all the spawned logs.



New Update When?

I know everyone of you is eagerly looking forward to new content. We've made the conscious decision to focus on the remaining single player content of the game until 1.0 releases and thus stopped the plethora of content updates we've been releasing before, which we are still adhering to.



However, there's some great news coming soon, so look forward to that!



In the meantime there will be regular bug patch fixes again of course, and balancing patches like this one.



~ Julian