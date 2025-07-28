 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19389199 Edited 28 July 2025 – 20:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dojo Minigame Difficulty

We've gotten a new negative review stating that the third difficulty of the dojo mini game is still too unapproachable and difficult.

I just did another rebalancing of it, reducing difficulty and spacing out the timing of all the spawned logs.

New Update When?


I know everyone of you is eagerly looking forward to new content. We've made the conscious decision to focus on the remaining single player content of the game until 1.0 releases and thus stopped the plethora of content updates we've been releasing before, which we are still adhering to.

However, there's some great news coming soon, so look forward to that!

In the meantime there will be regular bug patch fixes again of course, and balancing patches like this one.

~ Julian

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2094071
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2094073
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2094074
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link