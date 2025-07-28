 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19389054 Edited 28 July 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixing resolution issues, everything should work fine for 1920x1080 and below, some issues with windowed 1440p and 4K, fullscreen should work okay.

- Fixed smaller bugs, campaign levels won't reset and go back if you play previous levels.

- Working on Ranked seasons automation and season rewards.

among other things that I forgot.
Hope you guys enjoy!

