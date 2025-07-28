Changelog
Added incoming missile warning sound system.
Decreased Heavy Cubes health by 37.5%.
Fixed bug causing fishes to die immediately when Laser Cubes were active.
Fixed bug allowing player to still be affected with negative effects when Blue Power-Up was active.
Fixed control reversal effect not activating consistently.
Updated version indicator to v.0.6.1
Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.
Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,
tofeelpain.
