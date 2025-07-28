Changelog

Added incoming missile warning sound system.

Decreased Heavy Cubes health by 37.5%.

Fixed bug causing fishes to die immediately when Laser Cubes were active.

Fixed bug allowing player to still be affected with negative effects when Blue Power-Up was active.

Fixed control reversal effect not activating consistently.

Updated version indicator to v.0.6.1

Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.