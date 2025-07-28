 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19389021
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added incoming missile warning sound system.

  • Decreased Heavy Cubes health by 37.5%.

  • Fixed bug causing fishes to die immediately when Laser Cubes were active.

  • Fixed bug allowing player to still be affected with negative effects when Blue Power-Up was active.

  • Fixed control reversal effect not activating consistently.

  • Updated version indicator to v.0.6.1

Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.

