28 July 2025 Build 19389018 Edited 28 July 2025 – 19:47:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. (UPDATE) EVENT: Impulse moon shots are now disabled during impulse events.

2. (UPDATE) ALL: Default grass density is now set to 0 so new users have better performance. The grass will eventually be updated to patches around the arena instead of just being laid out across the map, both for performance and tactical reasons.

3. (FIX) PHOENIX: Bug that caused all deaths to reported as falling fixed in this mode. Other event related bugs should also now be fixed for this mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3509941
