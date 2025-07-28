

New Super Miners

We heard you have been hoarding a lot of Relic Scrap lately, even more than you can trade for. This has attracted the attention of some new super miners who have decided to join the mines!

R.O.B.B.I.N 9000 and Truffles are here to relieve you of some of that scrap and, in exchange, will reward you with some buffs to help you progress on your digging journey!

New Relics

Relics are good. But you know what’s better than relics? More relics! This new set of relics will help you get rid of those pesky cave boulders faster, or even tank some extra damage during battles. There might even be some new relics that will help you get those rare isotopes a bit faster than usual…

New Achievements

In an effort to help new players have a smoother progress, as well as have some challenges for long-time players, we added a new set of progression and collection achievements. Get some extra rewards for progressing through the game, as well as spending and collecting a variety of resources. There even is an achievement for spending Relic Scrap, so you better get to it!



Other Changes

Made the scrap trader a bit more common. He even has his own portrait now!

The scrap trader will now offer money and minerals occasionally.

Added a ‘Lock All’ button to the sell menu.

Added missing event logs and more stats to the Stat Screen.

Added a ticket display to all planet shops.

Adjusted the Draw Cards and Max Hand Size to display the appropriate limits.

Adjusted the Draw Cards equipment to properly work with the max hand sizes.

Added more miner quotes to the game (Thanks for all your suggestions!).

Added multiple missing translations for various languages, including relic stats descriptions.

General Fixes