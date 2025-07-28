New Super Miners
We heard you have been hoarding a lot of Relic Scrap lately, even more than you can trade for. This has attracted the attention of some new super miners who have decided to join the mines!
R.O.B.B.I.N 9000 and Truffles are here to relieve you of some of that scrap and, in exchange, will reward you with some buffs to help you progress on your digging journey!
New Relics
Relics are good. But you know what’s better than relics? More relics! This new set of relics will help you get rid of those pesky cave boulders faster, or even tank some extra damage during battles. There might even be some new relics that will help you get those rare isotopes a bit faster than usual…
New Achievements
In an effort to help new players have a smoother progress, as well as have some challenges for long-time players, we added a new set of progression and collection achievements. Get some extra rewards for progressing through the game, as well as spending and collecting a variety of resources. There even is an achievement for spending Relic Scrap, so you better get to it!
Other Changes
Made the scrap trader a bit more common. He even has his own portrait now!
The scrap trader will now offer money and minerals occasionally.
Added a ‘Lock All’ button to the sell menu.
Added missing event logs and more stats to the Stat Screen.
Added a ticket display to all planet shops.
Adjusted the Draw Cards and Max Hand Size to display the appropriate limits.
Adjusted the Draw Cards equipment to properly work with the max hand sizes.
Added more miner quotes to the game (Thanks for all your suggestions!).
Added multiple missing translations for various languages, including relic stats descriptions.
General Fixes
Fixed: Rearranging relics in inventory caused not all of them to show in the core for sacrifice.
Fixed: Animations for relics not working on the core sacrifice screen
Fixed: Last starter battle equip purchasable for 0 cost
Fixed: Thermal Balancer T2 costing less than Thermal Balancer T1
Fixed: Cave spawning on top of Broken Robot
Fixed: "Treasure Hunter" achievement not properly displaying
Fixed: Outdated text detailing Gold Chest expiration times
Fixed: Magnet Drones shorter pull time after breaking a boulder
Fixed: Booster miners not resetting their current depth on load.
Fixed: Chest miners depth not being affected by timelapses
Fixed: Drone blueprint label showing really small level number
Fixed: Showing chest detected news when opening a stored gold chest
Fixed: Egg Super Miner level showing lower reward values than the actual scrap reward.
Fixed: Some Gem Forge levels were incorrectly displaying the workload increase on the crafting window.
Fixed: Drone skipping some items in a node if a health pack was present.
Fixed: Draw Card equipment displaying the last battle draw amount instead of the max amount in the equips window.
Fixed: Draw stat not properly granting the correct amounts of cards.
Fixed: Missing tooltip for missing ingredients on the Structures crating tab.
Fixed: "BACK ALLEY TRADES AREN'T SO BAD" quest triggering on trading post crafting, instead of triggering after the first trade.
