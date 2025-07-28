I removed Elsa from a dungeon in the middle of nowhere because I forgot to remove her.

-I fixed an issue where when a character was at a certain angle from the ground, they would rise too high.

-I fixed an issue where you couldn't burn webs with Guynelk.

-I added an option to crawl under a spike trap in a dungeon.

-I increased the range of the animation where the player pushes an object.

-I fixed an issue where the music could be disabled after changing eras.

-I fixed an issue with the door in the apartment and an issue with the money the player gave (in theory, at least on my computer).

-I fixed an issue where dinosaurs couldn't walk in certain situations (in theory).

-I improved the collision accuracy of certain types of rocks.

-I fixed two bugs with object selection and the Guynelk's Magneto-Magnet

-I fixed a bug where when we go to see the final boss, Elsa falls into the void the first time the game loads