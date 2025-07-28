 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19388882
I removed Elsa from a dungeon in the middle of nowhere because I forgot to remove her.
-I fixed an issue where when a character was at a certain angle from the ground, they would rise too high.
-I fixed an issue where you couldn't burn webs with Guynelk.
-I added an option to crawl under a spike trap in a dungeon.
-I increased the range of the animation where the player pushes an object.
-I fixed an issue where the music could be disabled after changing eras.
-I fixed an issue with the door in the apartment and an issue with the money the player gave (in theory, at least on my computer).
-I fixed an issue where dinosaurs couldn't walk in certain situations (in theory).
-I improved the collision accuracy of certain types of rocks.
-I fixed two bugs with object selection and the Guynelk's Magneto-Magnet
-I fixed a bug where when we go to see the final boss, Elsa falls into the void the first time the game loads

