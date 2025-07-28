Fixed the major networking issues that were affecting multiplayer stability.
Jester role has been completely reworked - instead of voting and hiding, Jesters now throw bombs.
Voting has been improved with automatic tie-breakers. During night phases, tied team votes now select a random target instead of resulting in no action.
Major Network Fixes & Jester Rework
