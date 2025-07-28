 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19388874 Edited 28 July 2025 – 22:39:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the major networking issues that were affecting multiplayer stability.

  • Jester role has been completely reworked - instead of voting and hiding, Jesters now throw bombs.

  • Voting has been improved with automatic tie-breakers. During night phases, tied team votes now select a random target instead of resulting in no action.

