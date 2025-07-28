Overall Optimization & Quality Improvements

Enhancement Features Added

Visual & UI Improvements

Combat Feedback & Bug Fixes

Hello! Here's the latest update.✅ Faster Loading TimesEquipment-related loading speed has been improved.✅ Increased Equipment CapacityMaximum gear per slot increased from 18 → 24.🔄 Reappraise EquipmentAlready appraised gear can now be reappraised.🔁 Reroll Bond StatsYou can now reroll bond stat grades while keeping the same bond target and total grade.👥 Improved Visual DistinctionBetween main character and allies❌ Clearer Indication for Unusable Weapons❤️ HP Bar Visibility OptimizationFor both player characters and monsters🛡️ Shield Value DisplayNow visible on the top-right HP bar📊 Skill Screen ImprovementTotal damage of each skill is now shown🗺️ Mini-map Icon AdjustmentsEnemy status summary appears at the top-right during combat📢 Support MessagesNow appear when picking up items or leaving combat⚔️ Hitback and impact feedback for basic attacks adjusted🐞 Bug FixesFixed an issue where “BOOM” sound volume could not be adjustedFixed a bug where only weapons were rewarded in the arenaThanks as always for playing Final Knight!