Overall Optimization & Quality Improvements✅ Faster Loading Times
Equipment-related loading speed has been improved.
When equipment data is saved:
Opening party detail UI, interacting with campfire, game over, or normal game exit.
✅ Increased Equipment Capacity
Maximum gear per slot increased from 18 → 24.
Enhancement Features Added🔄 Reappraise Equipment
Already appraised gear can now be reappraised.
🔁 Reroll Bond Stats
You can now reroll bond stat grades while keeping the same bond target and total grade.
Visual & UI Improvements👥 Improved Visual Distinction
Between main character and allies
❌ Clearer Indication for Unusable Weapons
❤️ HP Bar Visibility Optimization
For both player characters and monsters
🛡️ Shield Value Display
Now visible on the top-right HP bar
📊 Skill Screen Improvement
Total damage of each skill is now shown
🗺️ Mini-map Icon Adjustments
Enemy status summary appears at the top-right during combat
📢 Support Messages
Now appear when picking up items or leaving combat
Combat Feedback & Bug Fixes⚔️ Hitback and impact feedback for basic attacks adjusted
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where “BOOM” sound volume could not be adjusted
Fixed a bug where only weapons were rewarded in the arena
Thanks as always for playing Final Knight!
👉
Changed files in this update