 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19388869 Edited 28 July 2025 – 19:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Here's the latest update.

Overall Optimization & Quality Improvements

✅ Faster Loading Times
Equipment-related loading speed has been improved.

When equipment data is saved:
Opening party detail UI, interacting with campfire, game over, or normal game exit.

✅ Increased Equipment Capacity
Maximum gear per slot increased from 18 → 24.

Enhancement Features Added

🔄 Reappraise Equipment
Already appraised gear can now be reappraised.


🔁 Reroll Bond Stats
You can now reroll bond stat grades while keeping the same bond target and total grade.


Visual & UI Improvements

👥 Improved Visual Distinction
Between main character and allies


❌ Clearer Indication for Unusable Weapons


❤️ HP Bar Visibility Optimization
For both player characters and monsters


🛡️ Shield Value Display
Now visible on the top-right HP bar


📊 Skill Screen Improvement
Total damage of each skill is now shown


🗺️ Mini-map Icon Adjustments
Enemy status summary appears at the top-right during combat


📢 Support Messages
Now appear when picking up items or leaving combat

Combat Feedback & Bug Fixes

⚔️ Hitback and impact feedback for basic attacks adjusted

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where “BOOM” sound volume could not be adjusted

Fixed a bug where only weapons were rewarded in the arena

Thanks as always for playing Final Knight!
👉


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2072981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link