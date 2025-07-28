 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

as promised to many of you I am releasing a patch addressing all known blocking issues reported including some bugfixes for annoying stuff.

0.11.14 Patch

  • Fixed a couple of issues blocking players in a blank ascension screen when save load failed from older unsupported versions.

  • Autoresearch should no longer crash the game or spawn duplicate era bosses.

  • Sound of Resolve (Horn) should no longer be buyable in Tier 3 (there were still some corner cases when this was possible)

  • Foundation Stone lotus cost is now automatically covered for wiping out Conquistadores just as a failsafe solution in case people accidentally end up with less than 50 lotus (which can happen as a result of older version migration or corrupt save)

  • White lotus ascension on Tier 2 should no longer be hidden.

  • You no longer pick starting location in Tier 3 until unlocking the first ascension there.

  • Added additional hints to Tier 3 welcome popup (regarding Idols and Tech adoption)

  • Fixed Tech adoption requirement message to point to correct Tech name.

  • Starting screen should now only show relevant Lotuses

  • Artists should no longer show in Autonomy menu

  • Added description indicating Red lotus can be gained from Ceremony Wonders (after unlocking Great Ceremony) to the Ascension screen popup and added a Tutorial hint about this.

  • Tech adoption costs now start at 1 and increase by 1 for every single tech adopted

  • Particle Kiln should now be rebuildable when destroyed (though it is stil regarded as a Wonder for destruction attacks purposes and most other effects)

  • Fixed a workshop dialog descriptions overlap

Cheers,

Ondrej

