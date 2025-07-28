Hello,

as promised to many of you I am releasing a patch addressing all known blocking issues reported including some bugfixes for annoying stuff.

Fixed a couple of issues blocking players in a blank ascension screen when save load failed from older unsupported versions.

Autoresearch should no longer crash the game or spawn duplicate era bosses.

Sound of Resolve (Horn) should no longer be buyable in Tier 3 (there were still some corner cases when this was possible)

Foundation Stone lotus cost is now automatically covered for wiping out Conquistadores just as a failsafe solution in case people accidentally end up with less than 50 lotus (which can happen as a result of older version migration or corrupt save)

White lotus ascension on Tier 2 should no longer be hidden.

You no longer pick starting location in Tier 3 until unlocking the first ascension there.

Added additional hints to Tier 3 welcome popup (regarding Idols and Tech adoption)

Fixed Tech adoption requirement message to point to correct Tech name.

Starting screen should now only show relevant Lotuses

Artists should no longer show in Autonomy menu

Added description indicating Red lotus can be gained from Ceremony Wonders (after unlocking Great Ceremony) to the Ascension screen popup and added a Tutorial hint about this.

Tech adoption costs now start at 1 and increase by 1 for every single tech adopted

Particle Kiln should now be rebuildable when destroyed (though it is stil regarded as a Wonder for destruction attacks purposes and most other effects)