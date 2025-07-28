Ahoy! Just a few minor bug fixes, and one slight adjustment to very late game experience scaling. Increased XP Requirement Curve at High Levels - Previously max xp required for a single level was capped at 50k xp, this was fine for most areas of the game. However, in certain late game areas it becomes not enough and players were leveling every couple of seconds non-stop. This change adds a cap that multiplies the cap by 1 additional times for every 20 levels gained, starting at level 60. Fixed Display/Graphics Settings Not Saving Between Launches Adjusted Level Display Positioning to Not Overlap Ability Icons at level +200 Fixed Chupacabras Attack Icon Being Wrong Shade of Purple